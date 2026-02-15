Jackson Merrill sends clear message to Nick Castellanos before he suits up for the Padres

Jackson Merrill will have a new teammate for the 2026 season, none other than Nick Castellanos, who recently put his drama with the Philadelphia Phillies behind him and now appears to have the freedom to start fresh in the San Diego Padres clubhouse.

“Nick can be himself and do whatever he wants in our clubhouse,” Merrill said when asked about Castellanos’ past issues in Philadelphia. He added, “That was the Phillies — we’re the San Diego Padres.”

It’s safe to assume other MLB players were aware of the Miami incident and saw the letter Castellanos posted on Instagram following his release from the Phillies. What stands out is how quickly he secured a new team after departing Philadelphia.

Merrill wasn’t the only one to speak on Castellanos

Beyond Merrill’s comments, fellow Padre Mason Miller also addressed the addition, saying he is “excited for what he brings to the Padres.” Miller added that players like Castellanos are exactly what the team needs to fill different roles.

Gavin Sheets was also asked about Castellanos, specifically whether he was concerned about Castellanos potentially impacting his role at first base, a position Castellanos has said he is willing to play if needed. Sheets’ response suggested he is not worried about where his new teammate lines up defensively.

“The Padres may have little money to spend, but in 24 hours sign OF Nick Castellanos and right-handers Griffin Canning and Germán Márquez on cheap one-year deals,” Bob Nightengale wrote about Castellanos’ arrival in San Diego.