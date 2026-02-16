Manny Machado sends subtle message to Padres front office about AJ Preller after Nick Castellanos’ arrival

Manny Machado has known Nick Castellanos since they were kids growing up in Miami, and he appears genuinely excited about the opportunity to play alongside him with the San Diego Padres. That enthusiasm recently led Machado to suggest that general manager A. J. Preller deserves to remain with the organization long-term.

The report came from Bob Nightengale on X (@bnightengale): “Manny Machado, who has known Nick Castellanos since they were kids in Miami, says Padres GM AJ Preller deserves an extension for ‘getting a $20 million player for pennies on the dollar.’”

With Castellanos now on board, the Padres gain a versatile bench piece capable of playing three different roles, designated hitter, first base, and the outfield. That flexibility should benefit the team significantly and reflects what Machado was highlighting: the value of acquiring a former Philadelphia Phillies player at a bargain price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Preller responds to Machado’s proposal

The message that Machado was calling for an extension for A. J. Preller spread quickly, and reporters soon asked the Padres executive how he felt about the veteran infielder publicly backing him. Preller responded by referencing the massive contract Machado signed with the Padres.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Bob Nightengale shared the quote on X: “A.J. Preller, Padres president of baseball operations who’s on the final year of his contract, when asked whether he appreciated Manny Machado saying he deserves an extension: ‘You give out a $300 million contract, you usually get those kind of comments.’”

Advertisement

see also Nick Castellanos speaks candidly about Padres manager Craig Stammen ahead of the 2026 season

During a press availability on February 15, 2026, Preller also expressed optimism about what Castellanos brings to the roster, highlighting his veteran presence and the “assets he brings to the clubhouse.” The former Philadelphia Phillies slugger hit 17 home runs last season.