Not Alex Bregman: Red Sox reportedly overlooking biggest need for 2026 MLB season

As long as Alex Bregman remains unsigned for the 2026 MLB season, the Boston Red Sox will be left staring at a glaring hole at the third baseman position. However, another report around the league indicates 3B isn’t the biggest position of need in The Hub.

Re-signing Bregman has been atop the Red Sox’s to-do list all winter long. However, not much progress has been made, other than a couple of tentative offers being exchanged between the organization and the player and his agent, Scott Boras.

Meanwhile, the rest of the AL East has only strengthened its rosters, as Boston seems stuck at square one. On that note, many fans believe the Red Sox are missing the forest for the trees, and a report by USA Today doubles down on that popular belief around MLB.

According to USA Today’s Gabe Lacques, the Red Sox’s biggest offseason need is at the pitcher position. “Any pitcher, really. Reliever, starter, preferably a lefty,” Lacques stated.

Alex Bregman at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Boston have yet to make big splash for pitcher

Although everybody in Boston is well aware of the need on the mound, the way the Red Sox have gone about their business so far suggests they are prioritizing the race for Bregman—and leaving the pitching market in second, almost third place.

It seems Boston is waiting for Bregman to re-sign before focusing elsewhere. On that note, the latest pitching move may suggest progress has been made with the third-baseman. The Red Sox added a former Miami Marlins player amid growing rumors of Bregman’s return. Perhaps, everything is finally clicking for the BoSox. Needless to say, it took a while.