What happened to Sidney Crosby and why did he leave the Canada vs Czechia 2026 Winter Olympics quarterfinal?

Down 2-1 to Czechia in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics, Team Canada witnessed Sidney Crosby go down with an injury that may spell out a tough break in its gold-medal pursuit in Milano Cortina.

“Gudas with a big hit on Crosby. 87 to the bench, can’t put weight on his right leg. His right left folded under him on the hit,” Pierre LeBrun reported. Following the hit, Crosby headed to the locker room to be examined by Team Canada’s medical staff.

Needless to say, losing its captain could be all she wrote for Canada and its Olympic dream in Milano Cortina 2026. A true sink-or-swim scenario will surface for the Canadians. Crosby, 38, will do everything he can to be with his countrymen on the ice, chasing yet another Olympic gold medal.

“We don’t know yet if he will return,” reporter Jackie Redmond commented on Crosby’s injury during the second intermission on TNT Sports.

Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada during the 2026 Winter Olympic games.

Desperate measure after Crosby left the game

With Crosby out of the equation and his return to the ice uncertain, Jon Cooper had to reshuffle the line combinations. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Team Canada has now rolled out a supersonic line featuring Macklin Celebrini, Connor McDavid, and Nathan MacKinnon.

Because of the shared “Mac” in their names, the trio is often referred to as Mach 3—a nickname that sends chills down opponents’ spines on its own. When the three stars actually step onto the ice, that fear only intensifies.

As expected, Czechia is giving Canada a run for its money. The Czechs won’t go down without a fight, and the Canadians are now scrambling to establish themselves on the ice. Czechia star David Pastrnak put Canada on notice ahead of the game, but his message may have been taken for granted.

Now, the two sides are engaged in an authentic dog-fight in the Winter Olympics’ smaller rink at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

New line combinations for Team Canada

With Crosby questionable to return, Cooper and Team Canada are missing their extra forward against Czechia, rolling with 12 forwards and 7 defensemen. Here is how the forward lines look for Canada:

Celebrini – McDavid – MacKinnon

Marner – Suzuki – Stone

Marchand – Reinhart – Wilson

Hagel – Horvat – Jarvis