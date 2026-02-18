Jameis Winston lets NY Giants, rest of the NFL know his plan for the future

Next NFL season will feature several players who have been in the league for years as professionals. Among them is veteran Jameis Winston, currently on the New York Giants roster, who made a notable comment regarding his future.

Since 2015, Winston reached the pinnacle of football after being selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the first overall pick in the draft. From there, he has built a long career, and retirement still seems like a distant idea for him.

In a recent appearance on a new episode of Pardon My Take, Winston spoke about his future in the league, making it clear that he would like to play many more years as a professional athlete.

“I would love to play 12 years, right? And that’s just 12,” the experienced quarterback said. Will he stay in the Big Apple defending the Giants throughout this time, or will he seek new horizons that allow him to extend his NFL career even further?

Jameis Winston #19 of the New York Giants.

An experienced back for Dart

With Russell Wilson entering the 2026 NFL free agency after a difficult stint in New York, it is highly probable the Giants will move on from the veteran quarterback.

After being demoted to third-string behind rookie Jaxson Dart, Wilson is expected to seek a fresh start elsewhere, clearing the path for Jameis Winston—who remains under contract for another year—to serve as the primary backup and mentor to Dart.

Winston remains confident in his physical longevity, famously stating, “In terms of my arm, like, I’m blessed. Like, I’m really grateful,” signaling his readiness to provide the Giants with stable veteran depth as they build around their young starter.