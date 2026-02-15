Russell Wilson chooses the best quarterback of all time between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady

Debates about the greatest players in every sport never truly end; they evolve with each generation and often come down to personal preference. In the NFL, that discussion remains as intense as ever. Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson offered his perspective when asked to weigh legends from different eras. His answer placed Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady in the spotlight once again.

During a recent episode of Hot Ones Versus, Wilson and Ciara faced rapid-fire questions while trying to avoid the infamous Last Dab. The quarterback chose to respond instead of taking the heat, ranking four passers, including himself. It was a lighthearted segment, but one that quickly made waves among fans.

“I’m gonna go Peyton Manning fourth, only because I’ve beaten you, Peyton, in the Super Bowl,” Wilson said. “Me at No. 3, Patrick Mahomes No. 2 because he won multiple Super Bowls, and Tom Brady No. 1.” The competitive tone brought laughs, yet it also underscored how difficult cross-era comparisons can be.

Mahomes remaining in the conversation

It was impossible to minimize what Mahomes had accomplished in a short period of time, leaving him out of any elite tier felt unrealistic. Even when the Kansas City Chiefs stumbled, his résumé and postseason performances kept him central to the debate. Around the league, executives, former players and media voices continued to measure others against his standard.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sustained success, MVP-level production and deep NFL playoff runs had become expectations rather than surprises. That reality explained why Wilson slotted him just behind Brady, acknowledging both legacy and current dominance. Few active players commanded that type of universal respect.

Wilson season numbers

Wilson’s 2025 campaign with the New York Giants ended earlier than many anticipated. After a Week 3 loss, he was benched and eventually yielded the starting job to rookie Jaxson Dart, transitioning into a veteran mentor role for the remainder of the year.

Across six appearances, three of them starts, Wilson threw for 831 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. While speculation about his future continued, his voice still carried weight when conversations turned to greatness at the position. Rankings might change, but the debate itself never disappeared.