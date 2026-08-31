NY Mets activate Mark Vientos as roster moves continue for final stage of 2026 MLB season

The New York Mets, with Andy Green serving as interim manager, welcome experienced infielder Mark Vientos back for the final stretch of the 2026 MLB season, with the goal of getting back on track.

The 2026 MLB season is entering a decisive stage for many teams, and unfortunately for the New York Mets, it is time to start thinking about what lies ahead. The good news is that, as announced through the club’s official X account, Mark Vientos was activated from the 10-day IL.

At the beginning of July, Vientos suffered a fracture in his right hand during a game against the Kansas City Royals after being hit by a pitch from starter Michael Wacha. From that point on, he remained sidelined in Queens.

Green now gets his experienced infielder back, giving him a chance to regain his rhythm and playing form down the stretch. The No. 27 wants to return to his best form and shift his focus toward what lies ahead for the Mets.

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More changes for the Mets

The Mets’ roster saw another change following a new departure. In this case, and according to announcements from the clubs’ official accounts, Luis Robert Jr. was claimed off waivers, with the Baltimore Orioles becoming his new destination.

We have claimed OF Luis Robert Jr. off waivers from the New York Mets.



Welcome to Birdland, Luis! pic.twitter.com/OiOyl3Mp9n — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 31, 2026

The center fielder has been quietly locked in over this past month, putting up a strong .267 AVG across 75 at-bats with some legit pop. He crushed 6 home runs and drove in 11 runs, fueling a heavy .520 SLG and an elite .841 OPS. Backed by a healthy .321 OBP and a 128 wRC+, he’s been making high-impact contact and driving the offense as a well-above-average run producer.

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What can Vientos’ return bring to the Mets’ lineup?

Early this season, Mark Vientos was putting up modest numbers, hitting .211 with 11 home runs, 35 RBIs, and a .644 OPS over 73 games. With the Mets gearing up for the stretch run, his return injects much-needed power and versatility at third base, first base, or DH.

If he brings any of that crazy rehab momentum from Triple-A—where he launched five homers in just five games—his bat in the middle of the lineup could be huge for driving in key runs down the stretch.

Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets at bat in the sixth inning.

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The Mets’ next challenges

Sitting at a tough 61-76 record and locked into last place in the NL East, the Mets are heading into September looking to finish the year on a high note. Up first, they close out a road trip visiting Tropicana Field to wrap up a series against the Tampa Bay Rays, before returning to Citi Field for a three-game weekend set against the San Francisco Giants.