NY Giants prioritize offensive aspect of the game ahead of Week 2’s MNF vs Rams

After Week 1, there is a point of emphasis on the New York Giants as they prepare for Week 2's MNF game vs Los Angeles Rams.

The Los Angeles Rams will seek a bounce back result after unexpectedly losing in Week 1. However, the New York Giants won’t let them just have an easy win in Monday Night Football. To do so, the G-Men are focusing on one key aspect.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, “The Giants emphasized protecting the football during practice this week.” That is key, as they had a lot. They had a lost fumble from Tyrone Tracy and three others from Cam Skattebo, Jaxson Dart, and Isaiah Likely that were recovered in Week 1.

Against a juggernaut team like the Rams, you can’t have any doubts, much less if those cost you scoring opportunities. This has been a point of emphasis since the preseason, as a classic John Harbaugh team should be.

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How did the Giants work on ball security?

The Giants were using weighted balls and other mechanisms to enforce protection of the rock. Also, if this is the plan, the Giants will probably cut snaps from Tyrone Tracy, who has been infamous throughout training camp and early in the season for his lack of ball security.

More snaps could come the way of Najee Harris then. While Cam Skattebo is the primary running back, Harris could serve as the RB2 over Tracy. After all, Harris has just five fumbles in his entire career.

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The Rams will come out swinging

After being premised as one of the best offenses in the NFL, the Rams scored a lackluster seven points in Week 1. Hence, the Giants will have to deal with an angry offense ready to prove doubters wrong.