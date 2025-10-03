NY Mets announce major coaching staff overhaul after missing 2025 MLB playoffs

The New York Mets wasted no time making significant changes after a disappointing end to their 2025 season. Just a day after confirming manager Carlos Mendoza would return, the club announced a sweeping shakeup of its coaching staff, parting ways with several longtime voices in the dugout.

Among the most notable departures are pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and hitting coach Eric Chavez, both of whom will not return for the 2026 campaign. The shakeup didn’t stop there, as the Mets also confirmed that assistant hitting coach Jeremy Barnes won’t be back.

The announcement comes on the heels of a frustrating year in Queens. After sitting at 45-24 in mid-June, the Mets collapsed down the stretch, finishing 83-79 and out of the playoff picture. The organization, led by president of baseball operations David Stearns, made it clear that change was needed to retool the staff around Mendoza.

Which coaches are out?

The exodus extends beyond Hefner, Chavez, and Barnes. Bench coach John Gibbons, third base/infield coach Mike Sarbaugh, and catching instructor Glenn Sherlock, who is retiring, will also not return in 2026. In addition, assistant pitching coach Desi Druschel and bullpen coach Jose Rosado have been granted permission to explore opportunities with other teams pending the selection of a new pitching coach.

Who’s staying in Queens?

Not everyone will be leaving Citi Field. First base coach Antoan Richardson, strategy coach Danny Barnes, and coaching assistant Rafael Fernandez have all been invited back for the 2026 season. This ensures at least some continuity for Mendoza’s staff as the team searches for replacements in critical roles.

A look at Hefner and Chavez’s tenures

Hefner, 39, had been with the Mets since 2020 and was one of the longest-tenured members of the coaching staff. A former Mets pitcher himself, he transitioned into coaching after working as a scout and assistant with the Twins. Chavez, meanwhile, joined the organization in 2022, serving as both hitting and bench coach during his tenure. A former All-Star, Chavez spent 17 seasons in the majors, most notably with the Athletics.

Why the overhaul now?

The timing of the staff changes reflects New York’s frustrations with both pitching and situational hitting. The rotation crumbled in June following injuries to Griffin Canning, Tylor Megill, and Kodai Senga, and even when reinforcements like Sean Manaea and Senga returned, inconsistency plagued the group. On the offensive side, the Mets ranked eighth in runs scored but struggled badly in clutch moments, particularly with runners in scoring position.

With 2026 looming, the Mets face a pivotal offseason — one where the new coaching staff hires will be as closely scrutinized as any roster move.