Trending topics:
MLB

Terry Francona highlights surprising trait Reds showed despite playoff exit

The playoff run is over for the Cincinnati Reds, but Terry Francona delivered an encouraging message that could indicate the team's direction for next season after a pretty good year.

By Richard Tovar

Terry Francona looks on from the dugout during the game vs the Marlins on July 08, 2025 in Cincinnati.
© Getty ImagesTerry Francona looks on from the dugout during the game vs the Marlins on July 08, 2025 in Cincinnati.

Terry Francona watched the Cincinnati Reds lose both Wild Card games to the Dodgers, ending their dream of advancing further in the playoffs. However, the manager believes his team competed hard all year and through the final two games of the season.

“We aren’t the finished product, but they competed like crazy and that is what we asked them to do,” Francona said after the game. “Even the last couple nights — we’re kind of getting our a— handed to us — but they keep going. That’s a good trait.”

Despite Francona’s compliments, an analyst on ESPN was heard during the Wild Card series saying that the Reds were tipping their pitches against the Dodgers, a revelation that would be considered a major problem moving forward.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Mac Jones responds to question about replacing Brock Purdy as 49ers starter
NFL

Mac Jones responds to question about replacing Brock Purdy as 49ers starter

Former Messi teammate who could’ve played for Argentina now shines at U-20 World Cup with another team
Soccer

Former Messi teammate who could’ve played for Argentina now shines at U-20 World Cup with another team

Fever GM shares plan with Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham regarding Kelsey Mitchell
WNBA

Fever GM shares plan with Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham regarding Kelsey Mitchell

Lionel Messi at risk of losing key Argentina teammate for October friendlies in the USA
Soccer

Lionel Messi at risk of losing key Argentina teammate for October friendlies in the USA

Better Collective Logo