Gerrit Cole breaks silence on Cam Schlittler after Yankees eliminate Red Sox from postseason

Gerrit Cole was a witness as Cam Schlittler delivered an impressive 12-strikeout game over 8.0 innings against the Boston Red Sox to help the New York Yankees advance to the next stage. Cole said of the young pitcher that he looks like he has what it takes to be a starter.

“There are different paths to greatness up here, but this guy has come up and delivered right away,” Cole said about Schlittler’s performance this season and in the playoffs. “He’s got it. I don’t know exactly what it is, it’s hard to define it. But he’s got it.”

It’s worth noting that this is Schlittler’s first season with the Yankees. In the regular season, he posted a record of 4-3 across 14 starts with a 2.96 ERA. He is expected to continue to be as good as he has been so far in the team’s short playoff run.

Schlittler Speaks After Red Sox Win

After the game against the Red Sox, Schlittler spoke with Michelle Margaux, acknowledging the significance of his eight-inning effort. “To be able to go out there and put their season down, that’s something I can hold over everyone I know back home for at least another year,” he said.

In the post-game press conference, Schlittler went further, declaring that the victory over the Red Sox was personal for him “after some hometown chirping.”

“I’m not gonna get into it, but there’s a line and I think they crossed it a little bit. I’m a competitor, and I’m gonna go out there and make sure I shut ‘em down,” Schlittler stated. He then addressed the nature of the rivalry: “You know Boston fans, that’s just how it is. We’re aggressive back home and we’re gonna try to get under people’s skin. They just picked the wrong guy to do it to and the wrong team to do it to.”

