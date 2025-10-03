Trending topics:
MLB

Gerrit Cole breaks silence on Cam Schlittler after Yankees eliminate Red Sox from postseason

Despite not playing with the team, Gerrit Cole often has important things to say when he speaks, and he recently revealed what he sees in young pitcher Cam Schlittler, who helped the New York Yankees knock the Boston Red Sox out of the way.

By Richard Tovar

Cam Schlittler celebrates during the 5th inning vs the Red Sox on October 02, 2025 in the Bronx.
© Getty ImagesCam Schlittler celebrates during the 5th inning vs the Red Sox on October 02, 2025 in the Bronx.

Gerrit Cole was a witness as Cam Schlittler delivered an impressive 12-strikeout game over 8.0 innings against the Boston Red Sox to help the New York Yankees advance to the next stage. Cole said of the young pitcher that he looks like he has what it takes to be a starter.

“There are different paths to greatness up here, but this guy has come up and delivered right away,Cole said about Schlittler’s performance this season and in the playoffs. “He’s got it. I don’t know exactly what it is, it’s hard to define it. But he’s got it.”

It’s worth noting that this is Schlittler’s first season with the Yankees. In the regular season, he posted a record of 4-3 across 14 starts with a 2.96 ERA. He is expected to continue to be as good as he has been so far in the team’s short playoff run.

Advertisement

Schlittler Speaks After Red Sox Win

After the game against the Red Sox, Schlittler spoke with Michelle Margaux, acknowledging the significance of his eight-inning effort. “To be able to go out there and put their season down, that’s something I can hold over everyone I know back home for at least another year,” he said.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

In the post-game press conference, Schlittler went further, declaring that the victory over the Red Sox was personal for him “after some hometown chirping.”

“I’m not gonna get into it, but there’s a line and I think they crossed it a little bit. I’m a competitor, and I’m gonna go out there and make sure I shut ‘em down,” Schlittler stated. He then addressed the nature of the rivalry: “You know Boston fans, that’s just how it is. We’re aggressive back home and we’re gonna try to get under people’s skin. They just picked the wrong guy to do it to and the wrong team to do it to.”

Advertisement
Gerrit Cole&#039;s net worth: How wealthy is the New York Yankees pitcher?

see also

Gerrit Cole's net worth: How wealthy is the New York Yankees pitcher?

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
NY Yankees ace Gerrit Cole shares promising outlook despite preseason injury setback
MLB

NY Yankees ace Gerrit Cole shares promising outlook despite preseason injury setback

Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole unveils new facet amid recovery from season-ending injury
MLB

Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole unveils new facet amid recovery from season-ending injury

Cole shares what he told Warren before his debut at Dodger Stadium
MLB

Cole shares what he told Warren before his debut at Dodger Stadium

Garrett Wilson reveals why he chose the Jets over anywhere else
NFL

Garrett Wilson reveals why he chose the Jets over anywhere else

Better Collective Logo