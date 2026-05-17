NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza says Jorge Polanco’s injury is something ‘he needs to manage’

New York Mets infielder Jorge Polanco may be facing a significant hurdle in his recovery, and manager Carlos Mendoza provided an update on the developing situation.

On the eve of the highly anticipated Subway Series finale, the New York Mets received a discouraging update on infielder Jorge Polanco. Manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that Polanco’s nagging injury may be far more severe than initially anticipated, requiring a much more conservative long-term approach.

“Jorge Polanco’s left Achilles bursitis won’t likely dissipate this year,” Mendoza told reporters. “Hopefully it goes away, but it’s probably something he’s going to have to manage.”

Mendoza’s ominous outlook leaves the Mets faithful wondering if and when the veteran will be reliably available. While the team is holding out hope that Polanco can eventually play through the discomfort, his ability to stay on the active roster remains entirely up in the air.

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Compounded by a recent injury to Clay Holmes that has already left the clubhouse reeling, the Mets must find a way to navigate a mounting pile of medical setbacks while simultaneously trying to correct their regular-season tailspin.

Jorge Polanco is doing some running drills at Citi field 👀 pic.twitter.com/sODHsh3oll — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) May 15, 2026

A closer look at Polanco’s chronic Achilles issue

After a stint on the 10-day injured list for a right wrist issue, Polanco entered the regular season actively battling Achilles bursitis. Although the Mets’ medical staff cleared him to test his pain tolerance on the field in hopes of providing some lineup depth, the condition has only worsened.

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It is one thing for a player to grit his teeth through a lingering issue during game action, but the pain has now reportedly become a persistent problem off the field. As a result, Polanco likely faces a grueling, season-long maintenance routine, throwing his long-term availability into serious doubt.

Mets forced to navigate a crowded Injured List

Polanco is just the latest high-profile addition to a crowded Mets training room. With several impact players sidelined, Mendoza will be forced to look toward the club’s Triple-A affiliate for reinforcements—much like he did when calling up top prospects Carson Benge and AJ Ewing.

Here is a comprehensive look at the Mets’ current injured list:

Clay Holmes: Fractured right fibula

Francisco Alvarez: Torn meniscus (Surgery)

Francisco Lindor: Left calf strain

Luis Robert Jr.: Herniated disc (Back)

Jorge Polanco: Achilles bursitis

Kodai Senga: Lumbar spine inflammation

A.J. Minter: Lat surgery recovery

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