NY Mets have to move forward despite Clay Holmes’ serious injury

The New York Mets suffered the devastating injury of Clay Holmes and, despite that, were able to come away victorious in their matchup against the New York Yankees.

The New York Mets added another blow to their struggling season with the devastating injury to Clay Holmes. Despite that, Carlos Mendoza’s team defeated the New York Yankees in their second matchup, and the manager knows he has a roster capable of rising to the occasion and turning the situation around.

“The reality is, we’ve still got a job to do. We’ve got 26 big-league players that are more than capable to turn this thing around, even though we’ve been facing a lot of adversity,” Mendoza revealed during his post-game press conference.

Nolan McLean, Sean Manaea, Tobias Myers, and the surprising Luke Weaver are some of the alternatives the manager has to help fill the significant void left by Holmes.

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The Mets claimed the second game with a 6–3 win over their fiercest rivals. The New York Mets managed to respond emotionally and still dream of pushing forward during the 2026 MLB season.

Chris Coduto/Getty Images.

Luke Weaver stepped up for the Mets

In last night’s Subway Series matchup against the New York Yankees, Luke Weaver delivered a stellar relief performance for the New York Mets. Weaver tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, completely shutting down the Bronx Bombers’ bats.

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Facing 6 batters over 19 pitches, the right-hander allowed just 1 hit, issued no walks, and racked up 2 strikeouts to hold the line and lock down his appearance without giving up a single earned run. “It’s a cool moment. That’s why you play the game,” Weaver said after the game.

What’s next for the Mets?

The New York Mets wrap up their high-stakes Subway Series at home today, Sunday, May 17, facing off against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Following this afternoon’s finale, the team will hit the road for a divisional road trip, starting with a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

The first two matchups of that stretch are scheduled for Monday, May 18, and Tuesday, May 19, both setting up crucial early-week tests for the Amazins.

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NL East current standings: