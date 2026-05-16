NY Mets are deeply dismayed by the serious injury to Clay Holmes

The New York Mets suffered a severe injury to Clay Holmes at a crucial moment in the 2026 MLB season.

During the latest game against the New York Yankees, the New York Mets suffered a devastating injury to Clay Holmes, one of the best arms on the mound this 2026 MLB season. His pitching approach, as well as his talent, is something they will truly miss in Queens as they look ahead to what’s coming.

“Clay is a guy who shows up every day. One of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen in my career,” Juan Soto lamented after Mets loss against Yankees. Medical tests ultimately revealed the worst: Holmes suffered a fractured bone in his leg.

From now on, the outlook for the veteran is delicate. The New York Mets are currently last in the NL East with a 18–26 record, enduring a difficult season on multiple fronts.

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What lies ahead for Clay Holmes

Clay Holmes suffered a fractured right fibula after being struck by a 111 mph comebacker during Friday’s game. While the team has not specified an exact recovery timeline yet, manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed that the starter will be sidelined “for a long time,” with expectations pointing to a multi-month absence rather than just a few weeks.

Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Mets pitches.

A significant loss for the New York Mets

In the 2026 season, the Mets right-hander has posted a solid 4-4 win-loss record with a sharp 2.39 ERA across his appearances. Demonstrating great control and efficiency on the mound, Holmes has racked up 45 strikeouts while maintaining a stellar 1.10 WHIP, establishing himself as a reliable force for his team before being sidelined.

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Carlos Mendoza’s options to replace Clay Holmes

To replace Holmes in the rotation, manager Carlos Mendoza has internal options readily available on the Mets’ roster. The primary candidate is veteran left-hander Sean Manaea, who began the season in a piggyback role to slowly build up his workload but has extensive starting experience.

Additionally, Mendoza could turn to young arms like Tobias Myers, who brings versatile bullpen and starting depth, or recall Christian Scott, who is fully healthy following his recovery from surgery and remains a high-upside alternative to step into the starting unit.