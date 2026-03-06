Phillies All-Star J.T. Realmuto sends strong message about Red Sox signing Ranger Suarez

The Boston Red Sox made one of their most notable moves of the offseason when they signed left-hander Ranger Suarez to a five-year, $130 million deal. While the contract drew plenty of attention across the league, praise from members of the Philadelphia Phillies—including All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto—is only adding to the excitement surrounding the pitcher’s arrival in Boston.

Suarez spent several seasons developing into a reliable arm in Philadelphia, where he became known for his poise and ability to keep hitters off balance. Despite not relying on overpowering velocity, the left-hander consistently delivered results and earned the trust of teammates and coaches alike.

That admiration was clear when Realmuto recently reflected on his experience catching Suarez during their time with the Phillies. “He throws plenty of fastballs up there at 94–95 miles per hour, but a lot of times he’s pitching at 89–90, just dominating. For a catcher, that’s so much fun,” Realmuto said, via Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

Realmuto explains what makes Suarez so effective

Realmuto went on to describe the qualities that made Suarez so valuable in Philadelphia’s rotation. “Everything you want in a starting pitcher: mixes his pitches well, he’s able to throw five or six pitches for strikes, hit both sides of the plate with everything,” Realmuto added. “(Boston) will really grow to love how calm he looks on the mound all the time.”

Ranger Suárez #55 of the Red Sox poses for a picture during the 2026 Photo Day. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Red Sox fans have reason to be optimistic

Realmuto’s comments may only reinforce optimism among Red Sox fans hoping Suarez can anchor part of the team’s rotation for years to come. During his tenure with the Phillies, the left-hander established himself as a dependable postseason performer, compiling a 1.48 ERA across 42 2/3 playoff innings.

While Suarez now begins a new chapter in Boston, the praise coming from Philadelphia suggests the Red Sox may have secured more than just a solid starter. If his former teammates’ assessments prove accurate, Boston could soon discover that the investment in Suárez was well worth it.