Maxx Crosby’s trade to the Ravens puts the Raiders with two first-round picks in 2026 NFL Draft: What are the other teams with multiple first rounders?

The NFL was sent into madness when it was reported that the Baltimore Ravens are going to trade for star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby. This would put the Las Vegas Raiders as one of the teams with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they are not the only ones with that power.

The Raiders will now join the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and Kansas City Chiefs as the teams with multiple first-rounders. Now, the Raiders will have the first-overall pick and the Ravens’ 14th pick, as well as a plethora of other later-round selections.

As part of the Crosby deal, the Raiders will also receive the Ravens first-pick from 2027. Hence, the Raiders rebuild is going to get fast-tracked in the next two years. Especially this year, as having two top 15 picks, including the first-overall is quite the haul to have.

The Chiefs could also do wonders

Kansas City has two first rounders (9th and 29th picks) as well. However, contrary to the Raiders, the Chiefs already have the quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, and the needs are less arbitrary. The Chiefs are going to bolster their offense. Plenty of mock drafts suggesting they will go for a wide receiver and a running back.

Names like Carnell Tate (regarded as one of the best WR in the NFL) and Jeremiyah Love (the best RB prospect in this class) are going to be players to watch on the Chiefs’ orbit. The Chiefs are trying to not let their dynasty die.

The Cowboys are also quite intriguing

Dallas was interested in landing Maxx Crosby, but the Ravens were willing to offer more. Still, they have the 12th and 20th pick in the draft. They could perfectly use those to bolster the pass-rushing department. The Cowboys offense is stacked already, and their main liability last year was how poor the defense was.

Hence, after trading away Micah Parsons, and missing on Crosby, it’s likely they will go and get a heavy hitter in the EDGE position. Also, other reports state that the team could also weigh trading down to get more draft capital.