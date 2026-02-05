NY Mets key player makes something clear after Freddy Peralta arrives in Queens

The New York Mets were very smart in their latest MLB offseason moves, becoming even more aggressive toward the end. Carlos Mendoza secured the services of stars like Bo Bichette as well as Freddy Peralta, who is already starting to generate excitement within the roster.

Clay Holmes is one of the most energetic with the arrival of the former Milwaukee Brewers player, making it clear in recent comments to the press that his energy is very special.

“Freddy’s obviously a special pitcher and you’ve heard his reputation, just who he is as a person, as a teammate, the energy he brings to the field,” the 2-time All Star player said.

It’s undeniable that alongside talent, the human side within a team is always key to achieving great accomplishments. Will the Mets be able to make a big splash in the MLB this year?

Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Mets.

Peralta’s big decision

Freddy Peralta recently made a major admission about his WBC participation, confirming that he will opt out of the upcoming tournament to focus entirely on his health and the Mets’ season.

Despite the honor of representing his country, Peralta emphasized that prioritizing his physical longevity and spring training routine is essential to avoid the injury setbacks that have hampered him in the past. This decision, while difficult, underscores his commitment to entering 2026 at peak performance for his club’s rotation.