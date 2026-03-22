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NY Mets leave Craig Kimbrel off Opening Day roster and his future is uncertain

The New York Mets have officially cut veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel from their Opening Day roster, leaving the veteran right-hander’s future in Queens—and the league—uncertain.

By Santiago Tovar

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Craig Kimbrel #46 of the New York Mets poses for a photo.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesCraig Kimbrel #46 of the New York Mets poses for a photo.

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed on Sunday that veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel has been informed he will not be on the team’s Opening Day roster.

While Kimbrel won’t be heading north with the club for the season opener, his future with the organization remains in flux. Mendoza noted that the door isn’t entirely closed on the veteran right-hander staying within the system, though Kimbrel is currently weighing his options.

“Now hes deciding whether he wants to stay, which looks like he’s leaning that way… but he’s also going to look around for opportunities,” Mendoza told SNY.

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If a rival club offers him a guaranteed seat in a big-league bullpen, the Mets will likely lose him. Adding to the team’s spring headaches, Mendoza also confirmed that outfielder Mike Tauchman is sidelined with a significant injury.

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The impact of losing Kimbrel’s veteran presence

By lefting Kimbrel off the active roster, the Mets are bypassing a wealth of high-leverage experience. Even at this stage of his career, Kimbrel’s resume is Hall of Fame caliber: a nine-time All-Star with 440 career saves.

NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza sets timeline before defining final spot on the roster ahead of 2026 MLB Opening Day

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NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza sets timeline before defining final spot on the roster ahead of 2026 MLB Opening Day

Beyond the on-field stats, the Mets lose a veteran mentor for a young, evolving staff. Emerging talents like Nolan McLean would have benefited from Kimbrel’s presence in the clubhouse.

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While his average velocity has dipped over the years, his ability to navigate high-pressure late-inning situations is a commodity that is difficult to replace from within.

Kimbrel’s dpring at a glance

After signing a minor-league pact this winter, Kimbrel used Grapefruit League play to audition for a spot in a crowded Mets bullpen. While the “stuff” showed flashes of his vintage self, the results were inconsistent.

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Over six spring appearances, Kimbrel struggled with command, posting a 1.00 K/BB ratio that ultimately likely sealed his fate for the Opening Day roster.

  • Spring Training Statistics:
    • Appearances: 6
    • Innings Pitched: 6.0
    • ERA: 4.50
    • WHIP: 1.50
    • K/BB Ratio: 5/5
    • Avg. Velocity: 92 mph
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Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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