NY Mets face setback as Carlos Mendoza confirms Mike Tauchman sidelined by serious injury

What many had been speculating has now been confirmed. Carlos Mendoza revealed that Mike Tauchman suffered a meniscus tear in his knee, which will send the New York Mets player to undergo surgery.

This news alters the manager’s outlook heading into Opening Day, as the serious injury will prevent the outfielder from being with his teammates. Looking ahead, Brett Baty and Carson Benge are the players with the best chances to start in right field in Queens.

Coming off a very solid 2025 season with the Chicago White Sox, Tauchman signed a minor league deal with the Mets in mid-February.

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Tauchman set for time on the sidelines

As the Mets were playing their Spring Training game against the Houston Astros, Tauchman was running to his position in right field when the injury occurred, forcing him to leave the game.

The former Cubs player is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks, effectively ruling him out of the Opening Day roster.

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More setbacks for Mendoza

see also Sean Manaea admits frustration after being bumped from NY Mets’ Opening Day rotation

Carlos Mendoza is facing several key absences as the 2026 season begins, most notably shortstop Francisco Lindor, whose status for Opening Day remains questionable following February hand surgery.

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The pitching staff is also heavily impacted, with reliever A.J. Minter sidelined until May due to lat surgery and Justin Hagenman out until at least June with a fractured rib.

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Additionally, both Tylor Megill and Reed Garrett will miss the entire season after undergoing elbow surgeries.

When and where will the Mets open their season?

The New York Mets are scheduled to open their 2026 regular season at home at Citi Field in Queens. The first pitch is set for Thursday, March 26, 2026, against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:15 PM ET.

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