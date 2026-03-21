NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza sets timeline before defining final spot on the roster ahead of 2026 MLB Opening Day

The 2026 MLB Opening Day is coming rapidly. However, the New York Mets haven’t filled out the final spot on their roster. Manager Carlos Mendoza gave some clarity on when the decision will be made.

“A couple more days.” That’s the timeline Carlos Mendoza set for the Mets to determine who will get the final position player roster spot. This is quite the standard procedure, as it’s not like that spot will be filled by a star.

However, teams usually have some in-house talent they could use, but are also monitoring the waiver wire. Also, the Mets have to assess which need or hole can be fulfilled, whether it’s a new infielder or a reliever, the Mets need to improve. Their pitching staff has one big name quite frustrated after not being labeled as a starter, by the way, so that’s also something to monitor.

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Mendoza confirmed the starter for Opening Day

Mendoza also named Freddy Peralta as the starting pitcher on Opening Day. The Mets open the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on March 26th. This sets us up for an incredible pitching duel.

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While Peralta will try to deliver a home win in his Mets debut, Paul Skenes will try to spoil the party. Will Peralta out-duel the 2025 NL Cy Young? Well, that’s why the Mets brought him in, for games like this.

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see also Bo Bichette aims to meet the NY Mets’ standards in pursuit of the World Series

Mets come in as the favorite to win on Opening Day

According to Vegas odds, the Mets are a -135 favorite. That translates to a 57.4% win probability. Hence, it’s not like the Mets are seen as incredibly superior to the Pirates, but between their offseason moves and the home field advantage, they are expected to come out victorious in their first game of the 2026 MLB game.

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