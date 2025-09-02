NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza delivers strong message on rotation struggles after Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga starts

The New York Mets may have picked up a much-needed win against the Tigers on Monday, but the conversation surrounding their starting rotation remains tense. Sean Manaea opened the game by surrendering a home run on his very first pitch and failed to escape the fourth inning, fueling concerns about his reliability.

For the Mets, the struggles are becoming a recurring theme. Kodai Senga faltered the day prior against Miami, adding to the growing uncertainty in a playoff race where every outing counts. The team’s margin for error is slim, and the consistency of its starting pitchers may very well determine how long their postseason hopes remain alive.

Manager Carlos Mendoza made his stance known postgame, offering both reassurance and urgency. Rather than distancing himself from his struggling arms, Mendoza emphasized that both pitchers remain central to the rotation. His message, however, came with a clear challenge: find answers, and fast.

Are Manaea and Senga running out of chances?

When asked directly about their roles moving forward, Mendoza was measured but firm. “They’re part of the rotation,” he said. “Our job is to try and find a way to help them. And that’s what we’ll do and then we’ll go from there.”

For Manaea, the core issue seems mechanical. Mendoza pointed out that his fastball is failing to generate the elevation that made him effective in 2024, leaving him unable to set up his changeup or sweeper. “Right now, the biggest thing for Sean is he’s not elevating the fastball,” Mendoza explained. “He’s getting hit with it… and that’s what made him effective last year.”

Can the Mets afford more patience?

Manaea himself admits frustration and confusion, conceding he has yet to pinpoint the solution. “I have no idea,” he said. “I feel like I’m doing all the right things, but just not working out right now.”

Senga, meanwhile, is still working his way back to form after a difficult season start. With the Mets considering a six-man rotation and the possibility of “creative” solutions, the window to rediscover consistency may be narrowing.

What comes next for New York?

Mendoza confirmed that David Peterson will start Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, signaling potential rotation tweaks ahead. But whether that translates into a temporary reset for Manaea or Senga is unclear. For now, the Mets’ manager is keeping both pitchers in the mix, betting that adjustments and support can restore their form before the playoff race tightens further.

