Rob Thomson on Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber’s new teammate sends clear message: ‘I love him’

Rob Thomson is watching the new players on the Phillies roster closely, and among them is Harrison Bader, who joined Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber recently in August and has been showing an indescribable quality.

After another good game from Bader with the Phillies, Thomson said, “Yeah, I love him,” referencing his performance against the Brewers, where he had 3 hits, 2 runs, and 3 RBIs in 5 at-bats for a .313 batting average, which was key to the 10-8 win.

“He’s performing like he’s a very confident person, but he’s a good person,” Thomson added. “It’s not phony or fake or anything like that.” Bader is currently batting as well as Schwarber and even better than Harper, who has a .272 batting average in August.

Thomson Impressed with Bader’s Outfield Play

Although the Phillies only won by a margin of two runs, it was thanks to Bader’s efforts, not just at the plate, but also with his great defensive work in the outfield.

“You know he’s really good out there in center field… he tracks the ball, great arm. But he’s been around for a long time. He’s been on winning teams and he knows how to win. But just his character, his excitement and everything.”

Bader is currently batting a .293 average in August, which has been a very good month for him with the Phillies. He recently came over from the Twins to join Harper and Schwarber in the race for the postseason, which could be his sixth appearance, with his most recent one being in 2024 when he played for the Mets.

