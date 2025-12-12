Trending topics:
NBA

Are Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid playing tonight, December 12, for 76ers vs Pacers?

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Indiana Pacers in an NBA matchup that promises a high level of intensity from both sides, but one question is on the minds of fans: Will Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid play?

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.
© Getty ImagesTyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Indiana Pacers in an NBA regular-season matchup that could deliver a high level of play, although the 76ers look to take advantage of the Pacers’ missing stars. Still, one question continues to circulate among fans: Will Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid be available?

Embiid, who has played only nine games since returning from left knee surgery, is listed as probable for the meeting with the Pacers. The former MVP continues to work his way back into rhythm as he adjusts to his minute-management plan.

Maxey initially shared the same probable designation, but he has since been downgraded to questionable due to illness. Philadelphia could find itself in a difficult position if he is ultimately ruled out, considering how important he has been to their offensive structure.

Advertisement

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse has benefited from having his dynamic guard on the floor throughout the NBA season, which has allowed him to be cautious with Embiid’s playing time and overall workload as the big man continues his recovery.

Joel Embiid looks on

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on.

Advertisement

The difference in consistency between Embiid and Maxey

After the Sixers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, when Embiid shot 4-for-21 from the field, the former NBA MVP noted that the next major step in his knee-management program would be playing twice within a three-day span.

LeBron James admits he doesn’t want to underestimate ‘basketball gods’ as he discusses the Lakers’ playoff run

see also

LeBron James admits he doesn’t want to underestimate ‘basketball gods’ as he discusses the Lakers’ playoff run

The Sixers had four days off following that defeat to the Lakers, and after Friday’s game against the Pacers, they will prepare to face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday before another four-day break.

Advertisement

Maxey, who leads the NBA in both total minutes and minutes per game, is the only member of the 76ers to appear in every contest this season. He has been listed on the injury report twice, both in late November, but did not miss time on either occasion as he continues to prove his durability.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Are LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Paul George playing tonight, Dec. 7, in 76ers vs Lakers?
NBA

Are LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Paul George playing tonight, Dec. 7, in 76ers vs Lakers?

Are Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Jimmy Butler playing tonight, Dec. 4, in 76ers vs Warriors?
NBA

Are Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Jimmy Butler playing tonight, Dec. 4, in 76ers vs Warriors?

NBA announces strong fine on 76ers for controversial situation involving Joel Embiid
NBA

NBA announces strong fine on 76ers for controversial situation involving Joel Embiid

UFC legend makes bold KO prediction ahead of Paul vs Joshua fight
Boxing

UFC legend makes bold KO prediction ahead of Paul vs Joshua fight

Better Collective Logo