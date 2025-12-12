Tom Brady makes unexpected revelation about unretiring after Philip Rivers’ return with Colts

Philip Rivers return with the Indianapolis Colts reignited the discussion about a possible comeback for Tom Brady. Now, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has finally unveiled if he will unretire to play in the NFL again.

At age 44, Philip Rivers has decided to play football again. Following this decision, many fans are wondering whether Tom Brady, 48, could follow his footsteps and make his long awaited comeback to the league. However, he does not believe there is any chance of that happening.

“Yes, I certainly could,” Tom Brady said Thursday on playing football again, via FOX Sports. “I think the answer for me would be yes. I’m not allowed to anymore because I’m a minority owner of the Raiders, so I can’t unretire.”

It is time to shut down the idea

Tom Brady last played in the NFL during the 2022 season. There is no doubt that the talent is still there, but thinking about a potential return is only driven by nostalgia.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has said before that he could still play football. However, at age 48, he is comfortable staying close to the sport in other ways, either analyzing it in the booth or helping the Raiders as a co owner.

Despite veteran quarterbacks such as Rivers or Aaron Rodgers still playing, Tom Brady has made his decision clear: he will not play again. He now has a definitive excuse, as being part owner of the Raiders makes it impossible for him to return due to league rules.

No to football, but yes to flag football

Tom Brady will come out of retirement, but to play a different discipline. Next year, the NFL legend will participate in a flag football event in Saudi Arabia, a sport that requires far less physical demand than football.

The exhibition is not sanctioned by the NFL, as the league has clarified multiple times. Brady will be joined by players such as Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, and Myles Garrett, among others, in the flag football tournament scheduled for March.