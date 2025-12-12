Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Miami Dolphins in a pivotal game of Week 15. After a big win in Baltimore led by a great performance by Aaron Rodgers, their playoff hopes are renewed.

However, the Dolphins are a very dangerous team enjoying the best stretch of their 2025 season with four straight wins and, with a 6-7 record, they are still in the hunt for a playoff spot.

For that reason, the Steelers cannot become overconfident if they want to establish themselves as a real Super Bowl contender. Now, things have become complicated after the latest injury report was released.

Who just got injured with Steelers?

Mike Tomlin confirmed that TJ Watt is out for the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins due to a lung injury suffered after a dry needling treatment.

“This is the update that I have. He had a medical procedure. He’s been released from the hospital. He’s at home resting comfortably. So, that’s good news from a medical standpoint, but, from a participation standpoint, he’ll be described as out this week for Monday night.”

The Steelers have a 1-11 record when Watt does not play and will have to face one of the league’s best rushing attacks led by De’Von Achane. Although Pittsburgh beat the Ravens last week, Baltimore still had over 200 yards on the ground.

Was TJ Watt hospitalized?

Yes. TJ Watt was hospitalized after feeling discomfort in his lung, and doctors later confirmed that he had a hole caused by the dry needling treatment. That is the reason he is out this week, and it is unknown when the star linebacker will return.