UFC legend makes bold KO prediction ahead of Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight

The upcoming clash between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua in Miami on December 19 has generated intense buzz, not only for the high stakes in the ring but also for the unexpected commentary from mixed martial arts legends. Paul, who has built his reputation facing past-prime MMA stars and boxing veterans, now faces a true heavyweight test in Joshua, a former two-time unified world champion.

After the cancellation of Paul’s planned exhibition with Gervonta Davis, the fight with Joshua emerged as a high-profile alternative, drawing attention from boxing purists and casual fans alike.

Despite widespread skepticism, some former fighters see potential for a shocking outcome. One of the sport’s most respected names, UFC flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson, expressed confidence in Paul’s knockout capabilities, challenging mainstream expectations.

Could Jake Paul realistically knock out Anthony Joshua?

“I think Jake can knock him out,” Johnson said on his YouTube channel while interviewing Sean O’Malley. “Anthony Joshua’s been knocked out by some weird a— shots before. Andy Ruiz…(Daniel) Dubois knocked him out with a short overhand right. Jake Paul can land one of those shots. He can!”

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during a press conference. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images for Netflix

Johnson elaborated on the tactical approach Paul would need. “If Anthony Joshua doesn’t get on his bicycle, start moving around, and fight Jake Paul like a boxer…make Jake Paul work, make him miss. Yeah, he can destroy Jake Paul, but I don’t see that happening. I think he’s gonna try to prove a point. … I feel that Jake Paul can potentially knock out Anthony Joshua.”

While Johnson’s perspective stirred debate online, reactions among fans were mixed, with many questioning the logic of a former MMA champion predicting a Paul knockout. Nevertheless, his comments underscore the unpredictability and hype surrounding the fight.

As December 19 approaches, the boxing and MMA communities alike will watch closely to see if Paul can indeed deliver a shocking finish, or if Joshua will reaffirm his status as a top heavyweight in the sport.

