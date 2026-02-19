Sidney Crosby could reportedly play with Connor McDavid for Canada vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey semifinal

Sidney Crosby has become the defining storyline ahead of Team Canada’s semifinal showdown with Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The veteran captain suffered a lower-body injury in the quarterfinals against Czechia, immediately raising concerns about his status and near future.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman offered a measured but revealing update on Crosby’s situation. “The way I read it with Sidney Crosby is that he’s trying to play. It’s pretty clear. It leads me to believe that it’s not the worst case scenario, but there’s obviously something.”

Earlier reports indicated Crosby would undergo imaging to determine the severity of the injury, while head coach Jon Cooper emphasized a day-to-day approach. Additional updates have suggested the star forward of Canada could test the injury with a light skate, underscoring both his desire to return and the team’s determination to avoid unnecessary risk at a crucial stage of the tournament.

Will Sidney Crosby play for Canada vs Finland in men’s hockey semifinal at 2026 Winter Olympics?

As of now, Sidney Crosby has not been ruled out of the semifinal, but multiple reports indicate his availability remains uncertain. Sources have described his chances of playing as “iffy,” suggesting in a key injury update that he is pushing to return while the medical staff carefully evaluates stability and pain tolerance.

Further reporting has indicated Crosby may attempt a brief morning skate to gauge how the injury responds under game-like movement. However, there is growing expectation he may sit out against Finland as a precaution, especially with the possibility of a gold-medal game looming. That’s what we know so far about Team Canada star.

If Crosby cannot dress, Canada has contingency plans in place. Nick Suzuki filled his spot earlier in the tournament and could do so again, while Canada’s leadership core, including stars like Connor McDavid, is prepared to shoulder additional responsibility. Whether Crosby plays or not, his presence continues to loom over the semifinal as Canada prepares for one of its toughest tests of the Games.

