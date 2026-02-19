Rob Thomson sends clear message about Phillies’ pitching staff heading into 2026

Rob Thomson understands that this season will be even more demanding than the last, which is why the Philadelphia Phillies have taken a more cautious approach with their arms on the mound. The manager addressed that strategy and admitted he likes what he’s seen so far.

“It’s probably the best group of arms that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Thomson said following Thursday’s workout, referring to a staff that includes some new additions such as Brad Keller, who participated in a live session.

The Phillies will have a select collection of relievers to support the rotation, something that will be crucial if they want to protect late-game leads. It’s worth remembering that last season the Phillies often struggled to close out games from the mound.

Thomson gets specific

Thomson appears more than satisfied with what he’s seeing from the new arms. His comments reflect confidence in what the Phillies have assembled for one of the most important areas of their defense. That said, a few bullpen sessions aren’t the same as in-season competition.

“They were really good,” Thomson said. “Bowlan was outstanding. He has a great arm, but he can really spin it too and he was throwing strikes. Backhus is a completely different look for people, that really low sidearm slot with velocity and sink. He filled up the strike zone with sliders. He’s really difficult on lefthanded hitters.”

Keller is one of the new arms who could surprise as a reliever in the upcoming MLB season. He brings experience after appearing in 68 games with the Chicago Cubs in 2025, and recently said he feels ready for the challenge.

“I’m really excited,” Keller said. “Obviously we have a lot of dogs down there, a lot of guys who throw hard. I’m just trying to fit right in, go out there and do my job, put up a zero and pass it to the next guy. I’m excited just to be a part of it.”