Trending topics:
MLB

Rob Thomson sends clear message about Phillies’ pitching staff heading into 2026

Rob Thomson is the type of manager who knows exactly what he has and isn’t afraid to say it. When asked about the Phillies’ pitching staff for the upcoming season, he shared his thoughts in a way that should help put fans a little more at ease.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Rob Thomson #49 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks.
© Jess Rapfogel/Getty ImagesRob Thomson #49 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks.

Rob Thomson understands that this season will be even more demanding than the last, which is why the Philadelphia Phillies have taken a more cautious approach with their arms on the mound. The manager addressed that strategy and admitted he likes what he’s seen so far.

“It’s probably the best group of arms that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Thomson said following Thursday’s workout, referring to a staff that includes some new additions such as Brad Keller, who participated in a live session.

The Phillies will have a select collection of relievers to support the rotation, something that will be crucial if they want to protect late-game leads. It’s worth remembering that last season the Phillies often struggled to close out games from the mound.

Advertisement

Thomson gets specific

Thomson appears more than satisfied with what he’s seeing from the new arms. His comments reflect confidence in what the Phillies have assembled for one of the most important areas of their defense. That said, a few bullpen sessions aren’t the same as in-season competition.

Advertisement

“They were really good,” Thomson said. “Bowlan was outstanding. He has a great arm, but he can really spin it too and he was throwing strikes. Backhus is a completely different look for people, that really low sidearm slot with velocity and sink. He filled up the strike zone with sliders. He’s really difficult on lefthanded hitters.”

Phillies add former Marlins starter to reinforce rotation after Ranger Suarez’s exit

see also

Phillies add former Marlins starter to reinforce rotation after Ranger Suarez’s exit

Keller is one of the new arms who could surprise as a reliever in the upcoming MLB season. He brings experience after appearing in 68 games with the Chicago Cubs in 2025, and recently said he feels ready for the challenge.

Advertisement

“I’m really excited,” Keller said. “Obviously we have a lot of dogs down there, a lot of guys who throw hard. I’m just trying to fit right in, go out there and do my job, put up a zero and pass it to the next guy. I’m excited just to be a part of it.”

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Connor McDavid teammate sends message to Sidney Crosby after injury at 2026 Winter Olympics
NHL

Connor McDavid teammate sends message to Sidney Crosby after injury at 2026 Winter Olympics

Cooper raves about McDavid with bold comment amid Crosby injury speculation
NHL

Cooper raves about McDavid with bold comment amid Crosby injury speculation

Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona and receive special tribute
Soccer

Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona and receive special tribute

Eagles deliver great news to Jalen Hurts ahead of 2026 NFL season with return of key player
NFL

Eagles deliver great news to Jalen Hurts ahead of 2026 NFL season with return of key player

Better Collective Logo