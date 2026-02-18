NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza gives honest take on adding former NY Yankees players

The New York Mets have not hesitated to add players with ties to the New York Yankees in recent seasons. High-profile names like Juan Soto, along with other former Bronx players, have made the move across town.

That pattern has caught the attention of fans, especially given the rivalry between the two franchises. It has also raised questions about whether the Mets are intentionally targeting players familiar with the New York spotlight.

When asked about that trend during a Feb. 17 appearance on WFAN, manager Carlos Mendoza offered a straightforward response. “It definitely helps [to have experience playing for the Yankees], but it’s not something that we’re looking for, or we’re fishing,” Mendoza said. “… If it makes sense and it fits our roster, then it’s just, I don’t know, it’s weird, but once you get them on board, it probably helps a little bit.”

Experience in New York isn’t the main factor

Mendoza, who previously worked within the Yankees organization before becoming Mets manager, made it clear that prior experience in the Bronx is not a requirement.

Juan Soto #22 of the Mets is held back by manager Carlos Mendoza #64. Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to go out and play baseball. When we’re making decisions, we’re not looking for players that have previous experience in New York. We’re looking for baseball players that are going to help us win baseball games here and that we will continue to,” he added.

Mets focused on winning, not narrative

While former Yankees players may bring familiarity with the New York market, the Mets’ front office views that as secondary. The priority remains building a roster capable of contending.

With several big-name additions in recent offseasons, the Mets appear focused on results rather than headlines. Mendoza’s comments reinforce that the organization’s strategy is rooted in performance, not rivalry optics.

