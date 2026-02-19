Mike Tauchman reveals why he chose the NY Mets despite other offers

Mike Tauchman will have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the New York Mets heading into the 2026 season. What ultimately convinced him to sign the minor league deal was the dialogue he had with the organization and the positive expectations laid out during those conversations.

“I felt like in speaking with them, there was a good chance to make the team and have the camp experience that I think is best for me to get ready for the season,” Tauchman told NJ.com and other reporters in attendance.

Last season, Tauchman appeared comfortable in his third consecutive year playing close to 100 games with the Chicago White Sox. Before that, he had a productive stretch with the Chicago Cubs, leaving a strong impression for future suitors. Between 2023 and 2025, he posted a .255 batting average.

Tauchman says he’s ready to produce for the Mets

The Mets may be adding a player capable of delivering steady production at a high level. In recent comments, Tauchman acknowledged that his performance over the past three seasons has prepared him to give any club what it needs to win.

“I feel like I’ve been pretty consistent these last few years in terms of what I bring to the table,” Tauchman said. “Production, some versatility in the outfield and the ability to have a good at-bat. Some things I’ve learned along the way, like when to take some chances and trying to slug a little bit more, things like that. My goal has always just been to help my team win that day. So that hasn’t changed.”

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza also spoke about Tauchman, noting that he brings specific qualities that could benefit the club. “He’s going to be a part of that competition,” Mendoza said, adding, “Really good defender, can play all three [outfield positions], he controls the zone really well, some damage there too offensively.”