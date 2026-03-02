MLB columnist sees bullpen scenario for two NY Mets starters after Ron Darling’s Kodai Senga comments

The New York Mets have recently become a topic of discussion among several analysts regarding the team’s rotation, particularly with Kodai Senga expected to play a key role next season. However, for that to happen, veteran columnist John Harper believes Clay Holmes could be one of the starters who shifts to the bullpen.

“Thought it was interesting to hear Darling yesterday say Mets should go w/5-man rotation rather than 6 — no more accommodating Senga. Who would be odd man out, barring injury? ‘The guy who can make the transition to the bullpen.’ That likely would be either Peterson or Holmes,” Harper wrote on X (@nynjharper).

The debate has sparked multiple opinions about who should move to the bullpen. Baseball writer Joe DeMayo also weighed in, responding to Harper: “If healthy, and that’s a big if with a ways to go, they gotta go with a six man. Despite his salary, if one did have to go to the pen, I’d actually pick Manaea.”

Carlos Mendoza makes his stance clear

Despite the ongoing debate among analysts over whether the Mets should operate with a five- or six-man rotation, manager Carlos Mendoza recently addressed the issue directly and made the team’s plan clear. “We have six starters,” Mendoza told The New York Post, emphasizing that there is currently no consideration for a five-man rotation.

Kodai Senga greets manager Carlos Mendoza. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

According to Mendoza’s comments to the Post, the six-man rotation would include Kodai Senga, Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Sean Manaea and Nolan McLean. Much will depend on how the Japanese right-hander performs during the MLB spring training, where he is scheduled to pitch soon against the Cardinals.

“John, Darling is absolutely right. Senga is like a Rube Goldberg construct! Plus he’s 33 now. I have ZERO confidence with Mendoza’s handling of the staff. He was just as responsible as the SPs were for last year’s failure!” Mets fan Steve Finelli wrote in response to Harper on X (@ndirish79).