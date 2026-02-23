Lakers’ LeBron James recalls unfortunate encounter with Celtics’ Jaylen Brown involving son Bronny

In a game marked by both on-court action and post-game discourse, the Boston Celtics overpowered the Los Angeles Lakers with a decisive 111-89 victory. Beyond the final scoreline, a notable exchange unfolded between Jaylen Brown and LeBron James concerning their personal rapport. While their remarks were largely amicable, James took the opportunity to reference a previous incident involving Brown and his son, Bronny James.

During the post-game press conference, when queried about his relationship with Brown, LeBron responded with a touch of humor. “Our relationship has been pretty respectful. Besides the stuff he said about Bronny in the Summer League. But other than that, we’ve been all right,” James commented, revealing a light-hearted approach to their interactions.

Although their relationship remains largely respectful, Lakers‘ star’s remarks underscored his sensitivity towards any mentions of his son in NBA circles. This echoes a prior incident involving Stephen A. Smith, which resulted in a notable exchange before an NBA game last season.

“We’ll be alright,” LeBron continued, addressing Brown‘s comments. “But you know, I think he made some comments on social media about it. It’s all good, and there are other things to focus on at other times.”

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics attempts a shot against LeBron James #23.

Brown’s reflections following victory over Lakers

Conversely, Brown chose to focus on the positive feedback he received from LeBron, particularly highlighting James’ acknowledgment of his playing style and potential to secure the MVP title this year.

“I feel like I’m the best two-way player in the world… It’s an honor for LeBron, who’s arguably the best player to ever play the game, to give me some high praise,” Brown remarked, reflecting on the shared respect despite competitive tensions.

While the verbal exchanges captured headlines, the outcome on the court was definitive. The Celtics’ commanding performance against the Lakers on Sunday night speaks volumes about the team’s potential, even as they anticipate the return of star player Jayson Tatum, who is expected back on March 1st.

