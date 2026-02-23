Former NY Mets and Dodgers player reportedly signs with Cubs for upcoming season

The spring training games have kicked off, and teams are on the hunt to finalize their Opening Day rosters. Despite some franchises losing players to the World Baseball Classic (WBC), the excitement of the season remains undeterred. The Chicago Cubs, well aware of the stakes, have reportedly made a significant move by signing a former player from both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets.

According to the New York Post‘s Jon Heyman, Michael Conforto has inked a deal with Chicago for the upcoming season. While details of this potential transaction remain under wraps, the announcement has certainly fueled expectations among the Cubs’ fanbase.

Last season, Conforto suited up for the Dodgers, but his performance during the regular season fell short, leaving him off Los Angeles’ postseason roster. He subsequently became a free agent at the season’s end, and only now has reportedly secured a contract with an MLB team.

Conforto previously spent seven seasons with the Mets, earning an All-Star selection and experiencing postseason play once. Although a World Series title eludes him, he is eager to make a substantial impact with the Cubs, beginning with a strong showing in the spring training games.

Michael Conforto #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases.

Cubs’ projected Opening Day lineup with Conforto

Despite an MLB Network insider picking another team over the Cubs to clinch the NL Central, Chicago is determined to make a comprehensive run this season following their performance in recent years. Conforto could prove pivotal in this endeavor.

Here’s a projected lineup featuring Conforto:

Nico Hoerner 2B Alex Bregman 3B Michael Busch 1B Seiya Suzuki RF Ian Happ LF Michael Conforto DH Dansby Swanson SS Pete Crow-Armstrong CF Carson Kelly C

Cubs’ roster additions so far

Conforto is just one of the key players the Cubs have acquired this offseason. Beyond the names mentioned in the following list, the team successfully redirected a pivotal player reportedly linked to the New York Yankees.

These are the key additions for the Cubs ahead of the upcoming season:

Alex Bregman (3B)

Shota Imanaga (LHP)

Phil Maton (RHP)

Michael Conforto (OF/DH)

Shelby Miller (RHP)

Edward Cabrera (RHP)

Chas McCormick (OF)

Hoby Milner & Caleb Thielbar (LHPs)

Dylan Carlson (OF)

Owen Miller (2B)

Hunter Harvey (RHP)

