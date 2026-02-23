Trending topics:
MLB

NY Mets, NY Yankees surprisingly left off Just Baseball’s top starting pitchers list for 2026

Not a single pitcher from the New York Yankees made Just Baseball’s top 10 list. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pirates are represented by Paul Skenes, and the New York Mets were also left out despite adding new arms to their rotation.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Aaron Boone manager of the New York Yankees.
© Getty ImagesAaron Boone manager of the New York Yankees.

The New York Mets did not place a single arm on Just Baseball’s top 10 starting pitchers list for the 2026 season, an analysis highlighting the most dominant arms on the mound. Not even a member of the New York Yankees made the cut, and with ace Gerrit Cole reportedly sidelined by injury, there may not be another Yankees starter currently viewed at that elite level.

Just Baseball released its ranking of the 10 best starting pitchers heading into 2026, led by Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. The top spot is well deserved after Skubal closed out the 2025 season with a 2.21 ERA across 31 starts, the best mark of his career in that category.

The Mets, who recently added Freddy Peralta after he posted a 2.70 ERA with the Milwaukee Brewers, might have seemed like a candidate to crack the list. However, the No. 2 spot went to Paul Skenes, who has made his intentions clear with the Pittsburgh Pirates heading into 2026.

Advertisement

Just Baseball’s Top 10 Starting Pitchers

All pitchers featured on the list delivered strong 2025 campaigns. Even though their teams did not reach the World Series, their individual performances earned them recognition. The Yankees also had quality arms last season, but according to Just Baseball’s evaluation, none project as a top-10 threat entering 2026.

Tarik Skubal with the Tigers

Tarik Skubal with the Tigers (Getty Images)

Advertisement
RankPlayer NameTeam Logo
1Tarik SkubalDetroit Tigers
2Paul SkenesPittsburgh Pirates
3Garrett CrochetChicago White Sox
4Yoshinobu YamamotoLos Angeles Dodgers
5Cristopher SanchezPhiladelphia Phillies
6Logan WebbSan Francisco Giants
7Chris SaleAtlanta Braves
8Jacob deGromTexas Rangers
9Hunter BrownHouston Astros
10Bryan WooSeattle Mariners
List from @JustBB_Media on X
NY Mets projected 2026 batting order places Bo Bichette, Juan Soto in key spots

see also

NY Mets projected 2026 batting order places Bo Bichette, Juan Soto in key spots

Garrett Crochet represents a particularly interesting case. Ranked third overall, he will begin the season with a new team after departing the Boston Red Sox, where he finished 2025 with a 2.59 ERA. By that same statistical measure, Peralta could arguably have warranted consideration as well.

Advertisement

Rounding out the list is Bryan Woo, who made 30 starts and posted a 2.94 ERA while providing a major boost to the Seattle Mariners. It marked the best season of his career in multiple categories, including innings pitched, strikeouts, WAR, and a 15–7 record, his strongest win-loss mark to date.

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Aaron Judge establishes his mindset ahead of NY Yankees’ upcoming season with firm statement
MLB

Aaron Judge establishes his mindset ahead of NY Yankees’ upcoming season with firm statement

Gerrit Cole opens up about first NY Yankees pitching session post-injury
MLB

Gerrit Cole opens up about first NY Yankees pitching session post-injury

NY Yankees confront initial challenge with MLB’s Automated Ball-Strike system
MLB

NY Yankees confront initial challenge with MLB’s Automated Ball-Strike system

Former NY Mets and Dodgers player reportedly signs with Cubs for upcoming season
MLB

Former NY Mets and Dodgers player reportedly signs with Cubs for upcoming season

Better Collective Logo