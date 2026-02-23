Mark Vientos delivers a clear message to the NY Mets, Carlos Mendoza about his role

Mark Vientos isn’t shying away when asked where he sees himself with the New York Mets next season. In a recent interview, he made it clear he’s willing to play wherever manager Carlos Mendoza needs him in order to help the club.

“Wherever they want me to play, wherever I get the opportunity, whether it’s third, first, DH — wherever it is they want me to do, I’m fine with it. I just want to help the team win and do my best job for it,” Vientos told SNY.

It’s worth noting that Vientos finished last season with a .233 batting average, the second-best mark of his four-year tenure with the Mets. He also appeared in 121 games, the highest total of his MLB career that started in New York.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where does Vientos fit on the Mets’ depth chart?

According to ESPN, Vientos currently slots in as the Mets’ designated hitter heading into the 2026 season. Behind him on the depth chart are Jorge Polanco, Ronny Mauricio, Luis Robert Jr. and Brett Baty, all of whom could contend for the role by Opening Day. Ultimately, the final decision will rest with Mendoza.

Advertisement

Vientos is also listed as a potential backup option at multiple positions. He could serve as depth at first base, a spot expected to be covered by Polanco this year, and as a backup at third behind Bo Bichette, especially with Baty currently considered day-to-day due to injury.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets projected 2026 batting order places Bo Bichette, Juan Soto in key spots

“I think it’s just sticking to the routine, sticking to what works, not getting away from it,” Vientos told SNY. “My routine is a very simple one, but I’d say that, last year, I started switching things up. I wasn’t trusting it, and I didn’t have anything that was consistent.”