NY Mets president delivers confident message on team overhaul amid Kyle Tucker pursuit

The New York Mets have endured a whirlwind offseason, parting ways with franchise cornerstones like Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil. Fans are frustrated with the roster shakeup, but the potential addition of Kyle Tucker adds excitement and urgency. Despite the upheaval, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns remains confident in his long-term vision.

Stearns, who grew up a Mets fan, spoke candidly about the pressure this offseason has created. “I certainly understand that there have been points in this offseason that have been frustrating for our fan base,“ he said, according to AP News.

He also added, “We’re not blind to that at all. I hear it. I recognize it I hear it from my friends and family, at times. We’re doing what we believe is right for the franchise moving forward.”

The Mets have been active in reshaping their roster, signing closer Devin Williams, infielder Jorge Polanco, and reliever Luke Weaver, while acquiring Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien from the Texas Rangers.

David Stearns of the New York Mets celebrates in the locker room. John Fisher/Getty Images

These moves, Stearns believes, are part of creating a well-rounded team capable of contending in 2026 and beyond. “We’ve got elite talent at the top of our major league roster. We’ve got a very good farm system. And we’ve got a very good present-day major league team as we sit here today that’s going to get better before we get to Opening Day,” he explained.

What fans can expect in 2026

Looking ahead, Stearns emphasized the team’s commitment to developing young talent. “We are putting together a roster that will allow us to win games in somewhat different ways than maybe we have over the past couple of years,” Stearns said.

The Mets’ offseason strategy combines patience with a clear vision: prioritize long-term competitiveness while remaining open to strategic acquisitions. The pursuit of Tucker represents a key test of this approach, potentially setting the tone for how the team enters the 2026 season.

