Trending topics:
MLB

Dodgers GM makes surprising admission on reality of Edwin Díaz, Kyle Tucker moves

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes revealed an unexpected truth about the Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker deals, offering insight into Los Angeles’ approach to top free agents.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
General Manager Brandon Gomes speaks during a press conference.
© Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesGeneral Manager Brandon Gomes speaks during a press conference.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have once again made headlines with their offseason maneuvers, adding two of the top free agents in the sport. With back-to-back World Series titles and the highest payroll in MLB, their dominance continues to draw both admiration and controversy.

Despite their reputation, landing Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker was not as straightforward as fans might think. Díaz, a star closer, signed a three-year, $69 million deal, setting an AAV record for relievers, while Tucker secured a four-year, $240 million contract with opt-outs—one of the most lucrative short-term deals in recent memory.

However, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes recently revealed a surprising truth about the process: Los Angeles didn’t initially see themselves as the frontrunners for either star.

Advertisement

“You have to do your due diligence. You check in on guys you think would be a fit, even if it’s likely a long shot,” Gomes explained during a “Baseball Isn’t Boring” interview. Like, we felt Edwin was a long shot. We felt Tuck was definitely a long shot … then as things become more real, just being ready to fire.”

Kyle Tucker

Kyle Tucker poses during his introductory press conference with the Dodgers. @Dodgers

Advertisement

Could the Dodgers’ spending approach be too dominant for MLB balance?

While Díaz’s decision was influenced by the Mets’ inability to retain him, Tucker’s free agency lasted longer, giving him multiple high-value offers from Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. Tucker ultimately chose the Dodgers’ proposal, highlighting LA’s financial might.

MLB Rumors: Blake Snell’s Opening Day status remains uncertain for Dodgers

see also

MLB Rumors: Blake Snell’s Opening Day status remains uncertain for Dodgers

Even if the Dodgers didn’t initially see themselves as favorites, the perception is clear: when Los Angeles engages in the market for a top free agent, they are a difficult team to beat.

Advertisement

Survey

Do the Dodgers’ offseason signings of Díaz and Tucker create an unfair advantage?

already voted 0 people

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Dodgers make final call on Teoscar Hernandez after landing Kyle Tucker
MLB

Dodgers make final call on Teoscar Hernandez after landing Kyle Tucker

MLB Rumors: Blue Jays nearly beat Dodgers to Kyle Tucker before $240M splash
MLB

MLB Rumors: Blue Jays nearly beat Dodgers to Kyle Tucker before $240M splash

Kyle Tucker reveals the key reason he picked the Dodgers over the rest of MLB
MLB

Kyle Tucker reveals the key reason he picked the Dodgers over the rest of MLB

Shedeur Sanders might have a frontrunner to become Browns OC after Todd Monken’s arrival
NFL

Shedeur Sanders might have a frontrunner to become Browns OC after Todd Monken’s arrival

Better Collective Logo