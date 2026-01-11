Not Cody Bellinger: NY Mets reportedly willing to do whatever it takes to sign coveted free agent

The New York Mets are not planning to put all of their focus on Cody Bellinger, as a new report indicates the team’s owner has instructed David Stearns to do whatever it takes to bring Kyle Tucker to Queens for next season, a directive that would certainly surprise many around the league.

The report came from Tyler of The Wardy NYM and was shared on X by The Pope (@RubenGar06): “The Mets’ pursuit of Kyle Tucker is not only real, BUT Steve Cohen is giving FREE RANGE to David Stearns to do everything in his power to LAND HIM.”

There are still few concrete details regarding the financial side, but Tucker’s current market value is estimated at $40.2 million per year, according to Spotrac. That doesn’t necessarily mean the Mets would have to pay that exact figure, but any deal would likely be in that range.

Should the Mets move on from Bellinger?

The Mets should not completely rule out Bellinger, who is reportedly seeking a deal north of $210 million over seven years. From a financial standpoint, New York may feel more comfortable committing to that figure than approaching the $400 million market valuation tied to Tucker. However, given the owner’s push, it’s possible the Mets believe they could land Tucker at a lower overall cost.

It’s also worth noting what Bob Nightengale reported last week regarding Tucker’s contract expectations. Despite projections placing his value in the $400 million range, Nightengale suggested a shorter-term deal with a higher average annual value could be on the table.

“He was projected to earn a contract in the $400 million neighborhood but could have to instead take a higher AAV on a short-term contract and hit the market again after two consecutive injury-plagued second halves,” Nightengale wrote.