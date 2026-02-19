Dave Roberts makes honest admission about Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker, Edwin Diaz additions

The Los Angeles Dodgers once again made headlines in free agency, strengthening an already elite roster with the additions of Edwin Diaz and Kyle Tucker. The aggressive spending has become common for the organization in recent years, but even manager Dave Roberts did not fully expect how the offseason would unfold.

Los Angeles bolstered its bullpen by signing Diaz and later added another major bat in Tucker. While the Dodgers have built a reputation for pursuing top-tier talent, Roberts admitted that this particular wave of moves caught him off guard, even as Mookie Betts is expected to shift positions this coming season.

“I was a little bit (surprised),” Roberts admitted on MLB Network Radio. “At the outset of the offseason I liked our ball club. But Mark Walter and our ownership group are very competitive and want to be great.”

He added, “He communicated that to Andrew Friedman and Brandon Gomes and said, ‘If there’s an opportunity to go after Edwin and Kyle Tucker, let’s be players.’ That’s how it played out. How do you get good and get better? You get better players. And we got two of the best guys on the free agent market.”

Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Dodgers reacts. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Dodgers continue all-in approach

The Dodgers already featured one of the most talented rosters in baseball before free agency began. Adding Diaz and Tucker only reinforces their status as the team to beat.

Ownership’s willingness to invest heavily reflects a clear objective: sustain dominance. The front office continues to capitalize on championship windows rather than settle for incremental improvements.

Championship expectations remain sky-high

Los Angeles has captured three World Series titles this decade, including two in the last two seasons. With that success comes even greater expectations.

The Dodgers now enter 2026 aiming for a third consecutive championship. With Diaz strengthening the bullpen and Tucker adding impact offense, Roberts’ club appears positioned for another deep postseason run.