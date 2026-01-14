MLB Rumors: NY Yankees face bad Kyle Tucker news as Cody Bellinger, Bo Bichette paths fade

The New York Yankees entered the offseason expecting Cody Bellinger’s free agency to define their next move. Instead, his increasingly likely departure has exposed a harsher reality: New York’s backup plans may be slipping away just as quickly.

As the market develops, attention has shifted to Kyle Tucker, widely viewed as the premier position player available. However, momentum around Tucker has not moved in the Yankees’ favor, leaving the front office facing narrowing paths at a critical moment of the winter.

With Bo Bichette also trending away from the Bronx, league insiders now suggest the Yankees are losing ground in multiple high-profile pursuits, raising concerns about how — and where — they pivot next.

Are the Yankees falling behind in the Kyle Tucker race?

According to New York Post insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees are no longer positioned as a primary contender for Tucker, despite fan expectations following the Bellinger stalemate.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI single. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

“The Yankees are said to be more ‘on the periphery’ of talks regarding Tucker, with the Dodgers, Blue Jays and Mets seeming more likely for MLB’s No. 1 free agent,” Heyman wrote.

How does Bo Bichette factor into the Yankees’ dilemma?

Compounding the issue, respected Yankees insider Bob Klapisch recently indicated that Bichette’s free agency appears headed toward the Philadelphia Phillies, citing strong organizational ties and comfort within that environment, even as the club faces a steep Bo Bichette price.

Klapisch described the possibility as “almost certain,” a development that would remove another elite bat from New York’s consideration and further thin an already shrinking board of options.

What options remain for New York’s outfield?

With Tucker fading and Bellinger unresolved, the Yankees are increasingly expected to explore the trade market. Internally, the outfield mix currently includes Trent Grisham, Jasson Domínguez, and Spencer Jones, though none offer the proven production of the stars New York has pursued.

As spring training approaches, patience may no longer be an option. The Yankees’ margin for error is shrinking, and the next move could define whether this offseason becomes a recalibration — or a missed window.