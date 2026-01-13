NY Mets receive Kyle Tucker free-agent update as Cody Bellinger, Bo Bichette rumors heat up

The New York Mets entered the offseason facing significant departures, including Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, and Edwin Díaz, leaving key gaps in both offense and defense. With top free-agent targets like Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, and Bo Bichette on the market, the team has been exploring ways to reinforce the outfield and lineup while maintaining competitiveness in Queens.

Tucker has quickly emerged as a marquee option, attracting interest from multiple teams. Though early indications suggested the Mets might avoid committing to a top-tier free agent, recent developments have reignited optimism among executives and fans that New York could land a game-changing addition.

According to reports from the New York Post, Tucker met virtually with the Mets’ leadership team, including David Stearns, marking one of three major meetings this offseason, alongside the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. “David Stearns and crew met recently over Zoom with baseball’s top free agent, sources confirmed, demonstrating at least a possibility that this winter in Queens can be remembered for additions as much as subtractions,” wrote Mark Sanchez.

How could Kyle Tucker impact the Mets’ roster?

Tucker is widely regarded as one of baseball’s most complete outfielders, combining power, contact hitting, defensive skills, and solid baserunning. While his tools are not perfectly balanced, his overall game makes him an ideal fit for a Mets team looking to rebuild both lineup depth and defensive reliability.

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs at bat. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

What’s next for New York in free agency?

Tucker’s meeting signals that the Mets remain active in pursuing marquee names, alongside Bellinger and Bichette. The team now faces strategic choices: balance long-term contracts with immediate competitiveness and determine which acquisitions can make the most impact in both performance and fan engagement.

As free agency progresses, the outcome of Tucker’s market—and the Mets’ willingness to commit—may define Queens’ offseason success, shaping not just the roster but the fan base’s excitement heading into the new MLB season.