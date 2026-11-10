Tarik Skubal report fuels NY Mets fans’ hopes of signing the ace, amid Dodgers’ reported interest

With Tarik Skubal’s future uncertain heading into the offseason, the New York Mets have emerged as the potential frontrunners despite the Los Angeles Dodgers' possibility, according to a report.

Speculation surrounding Tarik Skubal’s long-term future continues to dominate MLB headlines. Earlier reports linked the reigning Cy Young winner to the Los Angeles Dodgers, putting rival front offices on high alert. However, a fresh wave of rumors has suddenly energized the New York Mets’ fan base.

According to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Mets are emerging as serious front-runners to land the ace ahead of the 2027 season. Even as former teammates like Blake Snell publicly stumped for Skubal to join him in Los Angeles, Heyman’s reporting has sparked legitimate optimism in Queens that New York could win the sweepstakes.

The crosstown New York Yankees have also loomed as an obvious fit, having reportedly explored trade and free-agency avenues for the southpaw. Yet with the Mets aggressively entering the picture and the Dodgers remaining a perennial threat, the Bronx Bombers’ realistic chances currently remain shrouded in uncertainty.

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The Chicago Cubs have also surfaced on the periphery of trade chatter, though their front office reportedly making a clear stance on Skubal. For now, the entire league is watching intently to see where the dominant left-hander lands before his contract expires ahead of 2027.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.

Skubal’s potential deal if Mets were to sign him

Skubal enters free agency ahead of 2027 positioned to reset the market for Major League Baseball pitchers. Armed with a Cy Young pedigree and elite command, the southpaw aims to eclipse Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million total guarantee and shatter the record $43.33 million average annual value shared by Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

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Industry insiders project a seven- to eight-year mega-deal landing between $340 million and $360 million, yielding roughly $44 million to $45 million annually. Agent Scott Boras will almost certainly structure the pact with early opt-outs around Year 3 or 4, maximizing Skubal’s financial upside while mitigating club concerns over long-term arm durability.

Only a select group of big-market juggernauts—chiefly the Dodgers, Mets, and Yankees—possess the financial firepower and championship urgency to absorb such a staggering payroll commitment. Wherever he signs, Skubal’s impending contract is poised to establish a historic financial benchmark for frontline starting pitching.

Key highlights

The New York Mets are reportedly emerging as serious front-runners to sign Tarik Skubal.

to sign Tarik Skubal. The Chicago Cubs surfaced on the periphery of trade chatter for Tarik Skubal.

of trade chatter for Tarik Skubal. Industry insiders project a mega-deal between $340 million and $360 million for Tarik Skubal.

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