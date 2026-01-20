NY Mets Rumors: Pair of pitchers reportedly emerge as contenders but face stiff competition

The New York Mets, a team consistently looking to enhance their MLB roster, have made significant strides by signing Bo Bichette and expressing interest in Cody Bellinger. Recently, reports have surfaced about the Mets considering the addition of two prominent pitchers for the upcoming season.

According to MLB.com, the Mets are reportedly interested in Chris Bassitt and Lucas Giolito for the next season. Both players rank among the top 30 free agents available this offseason, and New York’s franchise seems keen on securing one of these talented arms.

However, the Mets are reportedly facing stiff competition for both players during the offseason. MLB.com has revealed that the Baltimore Orioles are also in contention for the pitchers, following their recent acquisition of Pete Alonso this offseason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With expectations surrounding Cody Bellinger and the rivalry with the New York Yankees for his signature, the Mets are also exploring other options for their outfield rotation. Last season, the rotation struggled aside from a few standout performances.

Chris Bassitt #40 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches.

Advertisement

Bassitt and Giolito’s free agency outlook

Bassitt and Giolito, linked to both the Mets and Orioles, could significantly bolster their potential new rosters this coming season, having demonstrated impressive performances in recent MLB campaigns.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Phillies front office reacts sharply to Bo Bichette’s NY Mets decision

On one hand, Bassitt posted a 2.1 WAR last season with the Toronto Blue Jays, achieving an 11-9 win-loss record over 170.1 innings pitched during the regular season. Bassitt would be a familiar face for the Mets, as he previously played one season with them, recording a 3.42 ERA and a 15-9 win-loss record in 2022.

Advertisement

On the other, Giolito returned to the MLB free agency radar after a challenging 2023 season, during which he played for three franchises. Last season with the Boston Red Sox, he posted a 3.41 ERA and a 10-4 win-loss record over 145.0 innings pitched.

Additional competition for Bassitt and Giolito

In addition to the Orioles, the Mets are reportedly facing competition from the Detroit Tigers. A report from The Athletic indicates that Detroit has already engaged in conversations with both players regarding the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the situation appears challenging for the Mets in their pursuit of Bassitt or Giolito, there remains anticipation among their fanbase, especially as they await Cody Bellinger’s decision, which is expected to be announced soon.

SurveyCan the Mets sign Bassitt or Giolito for the next season? Can the Mets sign Bassitt or Giolito for the next season? already voted 0 people