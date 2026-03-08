Aaron Rodgers makes harsh criticism to Steelers’ stadium amid rumors of his return

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain hopeful to see Aaron Rodgers suiting for them next season. However, while the quarterback is still remaining silent on that matter, he did share his opinion on one aspect of playing for the team, and it was more on the negative side.

Acrisure Stadium, formerly known as Heinz Field, is a storied NFL arena. The Steelers have one of the most intense fandoms, and visiting them is synonymous of a tough matchup. However, it’s not a perfect stadium, as Aaron Rodgers pointed out when speaking to Pat McAfee.

Rodgers said playing in Acrisure is fine except for one thing. “Just seeing the response from the fans, and how much they loved the Black and Gold. And then, Acrisure, other than the field surface itself, is a great place to play,” Rodgers said. Now, Rodgers is not alone here. The field’s playing surface was ranked the worst in the NFL by the players. This prompted the team to replace it. This was confirmed by the team owner, Art Rooney II, who announced the new grass will be Tahoma 31 Bermuda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Tahoma 31 Bermuda grass?

This type of surface is a mix of Bermuda and bluegrass. The Eagles and Bears currently use it. It’s pretty much made for freezing-weather, to avoid extra wear and tear. This is key for the Steelers, as the stadium is also used by U Pitt. The Steelers previously used Kentucky bluegrass.

Acrisure Stadium on December 15, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Advertisement

Acrisure Stadium provides one of the best atmospheres in the NFL, but if your own players don’t enjoy playing at it, things must change, and it seems like Rooney II listened to it. The team is not adamant of considering artificial grass, but haven’t ruled it out completely.

Advertisement

see also Aaron Rodgers discards career option as retirement rumors loom after no talks with Steelers

Kentucky bluegrass is too much of a burden

According to specialized site The Ground Guys, “Kentucky Bluegrass is a high-maintenance turfgrass known for requiring frequent, heavy watering, and nitrogen-rich fertilization to thrive. It is not drought or shade tolerant, making it susceptible to heat dormancy, brown patches, and diseases like leaf spot and powdery mildew.”

Advertisement

Kentucky bluegrass was chosen because of its cold-resistance, though it’s not enough. Players must feel comfortable when playing. Hence, the Steelers will take another Pennsylvania team as the example to follow.