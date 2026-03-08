World Baseball Classic: Why is Randy Arozarena playing for Mexico?

Randy Arozarena recently scored his first run of the 2026 World Baseball Classic while playing for Mexico in the team’s opening game against Great Britain. He represents Mexico despite being born in Cuba because he holds Mexican citizenship.

Back in 2020, Arozarena made it clear that his intention was to represent Mexico. “I feel like I represent Mexico. I have a daughter in Mexico, and I’d do it in honor of her and for the part of my career that I spent in Mexico, and for all the friends I’ve made in Mexico,” Arozarena told The New York Times.

After obtaining Mexican citizenship in 2022, it became clear he would be eligible to play for the national team. He made his World Baseball Classic debut in 2023, when he posted a .450 batting average while recording nine hits and eight runs.

Arozarena isn’t the only international player on Team Mexico

Arozarena is not the only player representing Mexico in the 2026 WBC thanks to a direct connection to the country through citizenship or other eligibility factors. While most of the roster was born in Mexico, players such as Taijuan Walker, Roel Ramirez, Robert Garcia, Brennan Bernardino and seven others were born in the United States or other countries.

It’s important to remember that the World Baseball Classic has specific rules regarding family or national ties that allow players to represent a country where they were not born. The case of Harrison Bader playing for Israel is one of those more complicated situations that is still permitted under tournament rules.

Arozarena remains one of the key hitters for manager Benji Gil. He is coming off an important MLB season in which the Cuban-Mexican outfielder finished with a .238 batting average, along with 146 hits, 76 RBIs and 27 home runs.