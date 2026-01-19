NY Mets reportedly considering additional outfielder acquisition following potential Cody Bellinger signing

Anticipation is building over Cody Bellinger‘s potential next destination, with reports suggesting the New York Mets are keen to make him their final roster addition. However, if Bellinger joins the Mets, another acquisition might still be on the horizon.

According to New York Post‘s Jon Heyman, the Mets could be in the market for an outfielder if Bellinger signs. Heyman remarked, “The Mets need to sign another outfielder. They also need to bolster their pitching staff. McLean looked good, Peterson looked solid, but everything else was lacking.” This outlines the team’s priorities beyond securing Bellinger’s services.

This report has fans eagerly watching the developments, especially as the Mets need to rebound next season. The fanbase was disappointed with last season’s finish, where they missed the postseason despite signing Juan Soto in a high-profile deal.

With Bellinger’s potential addition, along with the acquisitions of Bo Bichette and Luke Weaver, the Mets are poised to demonstrate to the rest of MLB that they intend to compete at the highest level in 2026.

Potential candidates to join the Mets

Reviewing the free agency landscape and players in the final year of their contracts, the Mets could seize the opportunity to add another marquee player to their roster.

Players like Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen, Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Lucas Giolito, Walker Buehler, and Jordan Montgomery could be on the Mets’ radar if the Bellinger deal go through.

Despite a potential offer from the New York Yankees that could deter the Mets from acquiring Bellinger, they still have prospects for making a significant impact next season with their current lineup and the talent available in the 2026 free agency market.

