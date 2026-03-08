Alec Pierce staying with Colts reportedly still possible but four suitors could reportedly pounce

The Indianapolis Colts are actively trying to get a deal done for wide receiver Alec Pierce before the Free Agency period begins on Monday. However, some tempting suitors could appear if they don’t close the deal rapidly.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, “Pierce appears poised to make at least $27 million per year on a new deal. The Patriots, Commanders, Raiders and Titans are among teams in the mix.” Pierce must be aware of this, and he might want to see teams battling on his sweepstakes.

Fowler also added that the Colts have one ace under their sleeve. “What helps Indy’s case is that Pierce is close with Colts quarterback Daniel Jones and, if everything is equal, would like to stay in Indianapolis. There’s still hope for Indy, but Pierce’s market will dictate his direction. His upside and penchant for chunk yardage are attractive to teams.“

What are the other big names in the WR free agency market?

While Pierce is one of the top options he is not the only one. It was reported earlier that Super Bowl champion Mike Evans will test free agency as well. Still, when looking at the heavy names, Alec Pierce might arguably had the best season of them all, as you can see below.

Top 5 WR free agents according to Bolavip

Hence, Pierce’s wisest move would be to actually wait for offers to come in, and then decide if staying on the Colts is the best idea. After all, he might be the best deep threat available on the market.

Pierce was the best Colts WR in a stacked room

Indianapolis had one of the most loaded-yet-underrated WR rooms in the NFL. The Colts have Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Pierce, and star tight end Tyler Warren. These were the numbers of the rest of the Colts receiver apart from Pierce:

Tyler Warren – 817 yds, 4 TDs

Michael Pittman Jr. – 784 yds, 7 TDs

Josh Downs – 566 yds, 4 TDs

Pierce was just the best of them all.