Where are the 2026 World Baseball Classic games being played?

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is being played across three different countries, Japan, Puerto Rico, and the United States. Among those locations, four cities are hosting the pool games, while the knockout stage will be played exclusively in the United States.

Team USA is one of the major favorites in the tournament, and many games are being played on American soil in two cities. One of them is Houston, Texas, where the national team will play all of its Pool B matchups against Great Britain, Mexico, Brazil, and Italy at Daikin Park.

The other U.S. city hosting games in the 2026 WBC is Miami, a city well known for its large South American and Caribbean communities. All Pool D games, featuring Venezuela, the Netherlands, the Dominican Republic, Israel, and Nicaragua, will be played at loanDepot Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teams, cities, and stadiums in the WBC

Even though the United States has two host cities in the tournament, Tokyo often draws some of the largest crowds. Games in Pool C are being played at the Tokyo Dome, where Japan enters as the clear favorite over the other teams in the group: Australia, Chinese Taipei, Czechia, and South Korea.

World Baseball Classic logo on the game ball. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Pool A Pool B Pool C Pool D City San Juan, PR Houston Tokyo, JP Miami Venue Hiram Bithorn Stadium Daikin Park Tokyo Dome LoanDepot Park Teams Puerto Rico (Host) United States (Host) Japan (Host) Venezuela Panama Mexico South Korea Netherlands Cuba Italy Australia Dominican Republic Canada Great Britain Czechia Israel Colombia Brazil Chinese Taipei Nicaragua

Advertisement

see also Paul Skenes delivers powerful message about representing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic

Puerto Rico, despite being an island, also has a passionate baseball fan base. The national team has nearly filled Hiram Bithorn Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 19,125. During the host nation’s opening game against Colombia, a total of 18,793 fans attended.

Advertisement

Where will the knockout stage of the 2026 WBC be played?

All knockout stage games will take place in the United States. Miami and Houston will host the quarterfinals, with two games in each city, while the semifinals will be held exclusively in Miami on March 15 and 16. The championship game will also take place in Florida on March 17.