Ron Darling sends suggestion to the NY Mets regarding Kodai Senga

As a former pitcher and one-time member of the New York Mets’ rotation, Ron Darling understands what the club may need heading into next season, and how it should handle Kodai Senga in order to make him the focal point of the staff from the mound.

“This is my feeling. [Kodai] Senga’s been here long enough. I think it’s time to be in a five-man rotation. The rotation should not work around him anymore; it should work with him,” Darling said during an SNY broadcast.

Darling’s suggestion implies that another arm in the Mets’ rotation could be shifted to the bullpen, though it remains unclear who that might be. Manager Carlos Mendoza has not indicated that such a move is under consideration, so for now it stands as a recommendation from the former pitcher.

How many starting pitchers will the Mets have in 2026?

According to MLB’s official website, the Mets’ current depth chart lists seven starting pitchers, with Senga among them. The youngest of the group is Jonah Tong. However, before the start of the 2026 MLB regular season, adjustments could be made depending on how things unfold during spring training.

In a traditional five-man rotation, Senga would likely slot in as either the third or fifth starter. Last season, the Japanese right-hander posted a 3.02 ERA with a 7-6 record, marking what was arguably his second-best year on the mound with the Mets since arriving in 2023.

“These past two years have been frustrating and tough mentally,” Senga said on Feb. 11. “At some point maybe I started to lose confidence. But in this world, you either do it or you don’t, and I’m here to do it.”