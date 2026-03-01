Mike Sullivan puts NY Rangers on high alert with bold message about trade rumors

It is that time of year in the NHL. The trade deadline (March 6) is looming, and teams must decide whether to buy, sell, or stay off the market altogether. For some organizations, that decision requires careful thought—which likely took place during the Winter Olympics break. For others, like Mike Sullivan’s New York Rangers, the results of the 2025–26 season long ago made it clear they would be sellers.

The Rangers have done it to themselves, and it’s time for them to part ways with assets and embrace yet another rebuild in the NHL. Or like GM Chris Drury likes to call it, a retool.

On that note, Sullivan didn’t beat around the bush when asked about the upcoming trade deadline. With a straightforward message, the first-year head coach in NYC addressed the anxiety around the team, but did little to ease it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is never an easy time for players,” Sullivan admitted, via The New York Post. “This week is always — there’s a level of uncertainty that players have to deal with. It’s just the reality of the business we all sign up for. Everybody understands it, but I don’t think it makes it any easier. I think these guys are all human beings, and to have some certainty in their life is comforting.“

J.T. Miller at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Advertisement

Rangers struggle in 2026

The league’s biggest—and most dramatic—garage sale is unfolding in the City That Never Sleeps. With such high stakes and intense speculation surrounding every Rangers move, Sullivan knows he is now dealing with an anxious locker room.

Advertisement

see also NY Rangers captain and Olympic gold medalist J.T. Miller sends clear message to Mike Sullivan, rest of the team

That tension carries over onto the ice, where the Broadway Blueshirts often seem forced to work overtime just to secure wins. For their opponents, doing the bare minimum has sometimes been enough to skate away with two points.

Advertisement

As a result, the writing is on the wall for New York. Although the Rangers learned Mike Sullivan’s plans for the future and remainder of the 2025–26 NHL campaign, major decisions still loom as the trade deadline approaches. Sullivan may want to take a careful look around the room, because by March 7, the faces in New York City could look very different.